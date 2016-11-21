Dhaka will bid to hold PATA Travel Mart

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Rashed Khan Menon on Sunday announced that Bangladesh will take part in the bidding process in the next general meeting of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) to organize PATA Travel Mart in the country.

He also said Bangladesh is now capable of organizing any such international event, as the country has overcome the immediate blow of various terrorist incidents here, in which some foreign nationals were also killed.

"Bangladesh's tourism sector could not progress at the desired pace after holding Buddhist Tourism Circuit due to the killings of two foreigners. Later, the utmost shock for the local tourism industry came following the Holy Artisan attack," added the minister.

He was addressing a meet the press on the eve of organizing a three-day international conference, titled PATA New Tourism Frontiers Forum (NTFF) 2016, especially for marketing and managing tourism growth to the lesser-known destinations, at the office of Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB).

The main objective of NTFF is to brand Cox's Bazar as a sustainable and dependable coastal visiting destination to the international tourists.

BTB under the supervision of tourism ministry will organize the event with the theme 'Designing a sustainable tourism brand - an integrative approach to building a responsible coastal destination' at Royal Tulip Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa on November 23-25.

BTB chief executive officer (CEO) Akhtaruz Zaman Khan Kabir, director of Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation (BPC) and additional secretary Moududur Rahman, Journey Plus chief executive Taufiq Rahman, and Bengal Tours managing director (MD) Masud Hossain also spoke on the occasion.

The organizers said more than 200 tourism sector-related guests from 16 countries would take part in the conference, including journalists and students.

Rashed Khan Menon said local tourism industry received a blow after the Gulshan terrorist attack, for which some international events were immediately cancelled.

"Now we have overcome the situation. NTFF 2016 is very important for us to demonstrate that Bangladesh is safe for the tourists, and the country is capable of organizing any international event."

He said adventure tourism plan in the three hill districts could not be successful due to law and order situation there as well as complexities in determining the supervising authority for it.

The minister also said Cox's Bazar Development Authority cannot undertake any specific development plan due to various land-related cases pending with the court.

The BTB CEO said NTFF will deal with the issues like fair trade, living heritage communities, coastal and marine tourism, heritage trails and domestic/regional tourism markets, including a session on brand building and marketing for the emerging destinations.

Although Cox's Bazar is the world's longest unbroken sandy beach, it is not highlighted in international media at the expected level. Information related with the tourism sector need to be more organized, he added.

While answering questions on various problems faced by the tour operators and tourists, he said BTB has been negotiating with the relevant ministry regarding facilitating import of duty-free or low-duty tourist vehicles for the last three years, but without any result.

The chief executive of Journey Plus said after the killings of two foreign nationals and the Gulshan café attack, 100 per cent foreign tourists cancelled their visit plan to Bangladesh. They still have lack of confidence, which the local tour operators are trying to regain.

"It's a turnaround time for the in-bound tourism," he noted.

The Bengal Tours MD said during the post-JATA fair in Japan, it was observed that not a single Japanese citizen asked anything about the Holy Artisan attack. Rather they were interested in Bangladesh's tourism products, tourist destinations and facilities.

—–

Source: The Financial Express