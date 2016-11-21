Board finalises draft proposal for wages of soap, cosmetic workers

The Wage Board has finalised its draft proposal recommending Tk 5,950 and Tk 5,640 as minimum monthly wages for the soap and cosmetic industry workers in the divisional cities and city corporation areas respectively, officials said.

The Board, in a gazette notification issued on November 14, also sought written objections and recommendations in this regard, if any, within next 14 days, they added.

The last minimum wage for the workers of the sector was set at Tk 3,300 in 2009, according to officials.

"Based on the objections or recommendations, the Board will finally recommend the minimum wage to the government after the 14 days' time," said chairman of the Board Md Ali Haider.

Earlier in May last, the government took the initiative to review the wages of the workers of the soap and cosmetic industry considering the rising living cost and later appointed representatives from factory owners and workers.

Aminur Rahman and Ansar Ali Khan were chosen as representatives from the owners and workers' sides respectively.

There are four categories–highly skilled, skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled-for workers while three grades for employees.

The Board made a proposal for Tk 3,100 as basic salary of unskilled workers and recommended 50 per cent and 40 per cent of the basic payment as house rent for the workers in the divisional cities and city corporation areas respectively.

The proposal also included Tk 800 as medical allowance against Tk 300 earlier and Tk500 as travel allowance against Tk 200 earlier.

According to the draft, the minimum monthly wage for semi-skilled workers has been proposed at Tk 6,550 and Tk 6,200 for the divisional cities and city corporation areas respectively with basic payment of Tk 3,500.

Wages of skilled workers were recommended at Tk 7,450 and Tk 7,040 including basic Tk4,100.

The minimum wages for highly-skilled workers of the divisional cities and city corporation areas were proposed to be set at Tk 9,250 and Tk 8,720 respectively, including basic Tk 5,300.

Wages of the employees of grade I for the divisional cities and city corporation areas were suggested to be Tk 9,550 and Tk 9,000 respectively, according to the draft.

Wages of the employees of grades II and III were recommended to be Tk 7,600 and Tk 5,950 for the divisional cities and Tk 7,180 and Tk 5,640 for the city corporation areas respectively.

Total Tk 4,800 was recommended as the minimum monthly wage for the apprentices.





Source: The Financial Express