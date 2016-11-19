Overvalued taka stirs up worries

A steep rise in real effective exchange rate (REER) of taka is eroding country's export competitiveness — a major indicator of macroeconomic situation.

Officials said a policy meeting in the past week at the government secretariat noted with grave concern such a development, as the REER hit an all-time-high 141.81, as of last August.

The sharp rate rise made the local currency 26.2 per cent overvalued.

Such appreciation is also seen as a potential threat to the country's export competitiveness and diversification.

REER is weighted average of Bangladesh's currency relative to a basket of 20 currencies of important trading partners of the country — adjusted for the effects of inflation.

An increase in REER implies that exports are more expensive and imports cheaper; therefore, an export-value increase indicates a loss of trade competitiveness.

Rise in nominal exchange rate and higher domestic inflation against the external consumer-price indices are believed main reasons for such appreciation in the REER, it was observed during the meeting.

The "coordination council" meeting put forward some recommendations for immediately consideration in order to rein in the REER rise.

The recommendations are: adjusting local inflation with trading partners, creating nominal depreciation pressures on the economy, speedy implementation of mega projects undertaken by government, and creating a sovereign wealth fund (SWF) taking out funds from the foreign-exchange reserves.

However, leading economists also viewed this as really a growing concern for the economy as it is a major drawback to much-needed diversification of exports and export-earning sectors.

They noted that the country has set an export target for clothing sector at $50 billion by 2021. However, the nature of Bangladesh-made clothing products on the overseas market is believed to be inelastic. But this overvaluation of the taka is much bigger than its elasticity, which indicates gradual erosion of trade competitiveness.

The economists are also in agreement with the proposition for speedy depreciation of the bloated REER to boost export and diversify products.

Dr Zahid Hussain, lead economist at the Dhaka office of the World Bank, sees such a situation as a matter of concern for the country.

He said the clothing products have low elasticity but it does not mean that the elasticity is zero.

"Definitely there is an impact of so high overvaluation of taka," the WB economist agreed with the analysts on the evaluation.

"More than 26 per cent overvalue of Tk is too big…(to impact the export)," Dr Hussain told the FE.

The renowned economist is critical of some government recommendations for containing the REER volatility, including a reduction in nominal rate of interest.

"In my view cheap loan will cause asset bubble, so this is too risky a recommendation."

He is also critical of the proposal for creating an SWF in the country. "I think this has also risk as there is actually no bond market existing in the country."

Whereas there is no bond market, then how the fund set aside from the foreign- exchange reserves will be utilised efficiently, he asked.

The proposal is being discussed now at the policy level to create a fund like US$5.0 billion with money from the reserves. And this is meant for funding major infrastructures through bonds.

Dr Hussain, however, thinks an ideal solution to the conundrum is to raise investment that will handle both demand and supply sides efficiently.

Dr Mirza Azizul Islam, another renowned economist and adviser of the past caretaker government, told the FE that this is such a problem which cannot be handled in so easy way.

"If we take aggressive moves to contain it, then the import price will be higher and that again affects the exports as the country's export is largely dependent on the import of raw materials and intermediate goods."

He said there may be a trade-off between the productive imports and the unproductive or less important ones as a strategy for depreciation of the REER.

Dr Ahsan H Mansur, executive director at private think-tank PRI told the FE that containing inflation down to the levels of trading partners may be good solution in handling the matter.

"Both the headline and the core inflation should be at 4.0 per cent and then this appreciation will bounce back," said Dr Mansur, who had served at the IMF in the Middle East.

jasimharoon@yahoo.com



Source: The Financial Express