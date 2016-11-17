Tofail hopeful of getting GSP Plus facility from EU

Head of the visiting delegation of the European Parliament Bernd Lange Thursday said Bangladesh should get prepared for the GSP Plus from now after graduating from least developed country in 2021.

"We will continue to support Bangladesh as the country sets target to be graduated to developed country by 2021. Bangladesh should get prepared to get GSP Plus now for privileged access to EU market," he said at a press briefing after meeting with Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed.

Mr Lange said Bangladesh will get three-year transitional period for GSP Plus facilities and then the country will need to sign, ratify and implement 27 conventions.

"Availing of GSP Plus depends on the quality of implementation of the 27 conventions, including good governance, labour rights, human rights and democracy etc," he said.

Speaking at the joint press briefing, Mr Tofail expressed his optimism to get GSP Plus status from the European Union after graduating from the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) by 2021.

"We know some challenges would appear on the way to availing GSP Plus status . . . but we can meet any kind of conditions to get it," he added.

The joint press briefing was held at State Guesthouse Meghna after a meeting with the 16-member delegation of EU Parliament, led by Chair of the International Trade Committee of EU Parliament Bernd Lange. The commerce minister led a 12-member Bangladesh team.

This is for the fourth time, the EU delegation sat with Bangladesh after the Rana Plaza tragedy to follow up for the betterment of the overall scenario of the country's apparel sector.

Terming the meeting and exchange of views fruitful, the EU delegation leader congratulated Bangladesh for attaining impressive economic development with 6-7 per cent growth.

Mr Tofail said Bangladesh is diversifying its exports to cut dependency on RMG. "We have set goals to earn $ 5 billion from IT sector by 2021 while $ 5 billion from pharmaceutical sector and $ 5 billion from leather and leather goods."

Replying to a query, the minister also said many countries are not providing quota and duty-free access to Bangladesh but bilateral trade with those countries is running well.

He said Bangladesh has plans to go for free trade agreement (FTA) with different countries after getting out from the LDCs.

Mr Tofail said the EU delegation is pleased to know that Bangladesh has attained desired progresses in trade union, infrastructure, labour law, fire safety, labour safety and security.

The commerce minister said the EU delegation wanted to know about new chief election commissioner as the post will fall vacant very soon.

"We said CEC will be appointed as per the constitutional obligation," he said.

The attack on Holey Artisan bakery was another wakeup call like Rana Plaza disaster. "We beefed up security after the attack in Gulshan. We are happy that no grave incident has happened since then," he added.

Source: The Financial Express