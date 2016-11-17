S’pore non-oil exports fall 12pc

SINGAPORE, Nov 17 (Xinhua): Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX), a key gauge of the export performance of the small and highly open economy, declined 12 per cent in October year-on-year, said International Enterprise (IE) Singapore on Thursday.

Following the 5 per cent decrease in the previous month, the contraction in October was due to the decrease in both electronic and non-electronic NODX, according to IE Singapore.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, NODX decreased by 3.7 per cent in October, in contrast to the 2.2 per cent increase in the previous month, said IE Singapore. The decrease was due to decline in both electronic and non-electronic NODX.

The trade promotion agency said that electronic NODX contracted by 6 per cent in October year-on-year, following the 6.6 per cent decline in the previous month. The decrease in electronic domestic exports was largely due to ICs, disk drives and telecommunications equipment.

While non-electronic NODX contracted by 14.6 per cent in October year-on-year, after the 4.2 per cent decline in the previous month. [Read More]



