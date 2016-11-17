Riverine fishes costlier even in peak season

Prices of riverine fishes increased sharply at the city's kitchen markets last week despite sufficient volume of catches in the country, market insiders said.

Garlic and ginger prices also further rose while early varieties of potato, which entered the market, sold at much higher rates.

Prices of vegetables remained higher despite increase in supply of seasonal crops, according to kitchen market sources.

Prices of riverine fishes like Tengra, Gulsha, Pabda, Shoul, Puti, Taki, Mola, Shrimp, Baim, Batashi etc saw a sharp rise. Prices of Hilsa also witnessed a hike during the period.

Fish traders blamed the hike in prices of fish-growing hubs for the increase in the city.

Different qualities of Shoul were sold at Tk 350-Tk 450, Tengra at Tk 450-Tk 550, Puti at Tk 300-Tk 350, Pabda at Tk 500-Tk 850 and Shrimp at Tk 450-Tk 1,000 per kg on Thursday, showing an increase of Tk 70-Tk 120 a kg in a week.

Hilsa weighing 750-900 grams was selling at Tk 500-Tk 750 on the day, a Tk 150-Tk 200 hike last week.

Md Monirul Islam, a trader at Mirpur Section-2 kitchen market, said prices of fishes increased significantly at Mawa, Karwan Bazar, Jatrabari and Shawarighat.

He said fish collection should increase this year due to heavy rain and floods during the rainy season.

Catch of riverine fishes usually increases in November when water of rivers, beel and haors starts receding but it is not reflected in the market this year, he pointed out.

Md Abu Bakkar Siddiqe, Chairman of Jatrabari Matsha Aratdar Bahumukhi Samabay Samity Ltd, an platform of fish wholesalers in the city, said prices of indigenous fishes are much higher in the hubs like Munshiganj, Chandpur, Sirajganj, Manikganj, Patuakhali, Barguna and Chittagong.

Harun-ur-Rashid, a fish wholesaler at Char Bhairabi in Chandpur district told the FE that Hilsa catch declined notably in November compared to September-October before the ban on fishing (October 12 to November 2).

But he said that collection of other riverine fishes like Rui, Katla, Kalibaus, Boal, Tengra, Pabda, Shoul, Cheetol and Aier is a little bit higher November this year than that of last year.

He pointed out that the fishermen were out of fishing for more than three weeks.

"They are now charging higher prices for their fish catches to recoup their losses," he added.

Meanwhile, the Department of Fisheries (DoF) data showed that indigenous fish production has gradually been declining in the country as those now comprise only 37 per cent out of national output of 3.5 million tonnes.

Local fish contributed 65 per cent to the national production, according to DoF. Newly harvested potato was found in some markets selling at Tk 80-Tk 120 a kg based on quality.

Stored potato was sold at Tk 28- Tk 32 (Diamond) and Tk 35-Tk 40 (Local Red) a kg.

Prices of vegetables remained static despite further increase in supply of early winter crops. Most of vegetables sold at Tk 40-Tk 100 a kg.

Prices of some leafy vegetables witnessed a decline by Tk 2-Tk 4 a bunch, according to market sources.

Prices of garlic, both of local and imported varieties, increased by Tk 20-Tk 30 a kg which traders attributed to hike in import costs.

Ginger witnessed a hike of Tk 10-Tk 20 and onion a Tk 4-Tk 5 at per kg in a week.

