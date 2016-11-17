Less taking primary school certificate test this year

Less candidates are taking the Primary School Certificate examination at fifth grade this year.

Primary and Mass Education Minister Mostafizur Rahman Fizar said 3,230,288 students have registered for the primary and equivalent examinations.

The figure was 24,266 candidates less than last year’s number - 3,254,515.

The minister, reading out a written statement in a press conference at the Secretariat on Thursday, could not explain the reason behind the fall in the number of students.

He had claimed there were more students this year, but was soon corrected by reporters.

The Primary School Certificate (PSC) and Ebtedayi examinations are scheduled between Nov 20 and 27 and will be held in 7,198 centres in Bangladesh and 11 more abroad.

This year, the PSC has 2,930,573 candidates — 1,584,541 female and 1,346,032 male.

“The number of candidates depends of the number of students,” said Minister Fizar. “There can be no other reason behind a decrease in numbers.”

Md Alamgir, director general of Primary Education Directorate, then informed the minister that there were 20,191 students less in both primary and Ebtedayi system.

“It could be that the birth rate has reduced… that maybe something to be taken into account,” Fizar said in response.

“But actually the population is rising, demand is rising, so why do we have lesser candidates? We can assume that the management is more transparent, so maybe some have applied for corrections. I feel that is the case here.”

When asked about a more precise cause, Fizar said, “There is no need for research. I think it is a matter of calculation, there is no other reason.”

“We compiled data after collecting these from various places. We got the data we wanted and that is what we presented here,” according to bdnews24.com. – bz

Source: The Financial Express