Indian rupee ban halves BD travellers through Benapole

Bangladeshis travelling to India have been suffering greatly following the demonetisation of Rs 500 and 1000 denomination notes there, reports bdnews24.com.

The move has impacted the number of Bangladeshis travelling to India through Benapole, the largest land port.

Immigration officers have said many travellers are deferring their tours on hearing the news of sufferings over the demonetisation, while many others are going back without crossing the border.

The number of Bangladeshis travelling to India through the port has halved after the Indian government banned the rupees 500 and 1000 denominations.

Those returning from India are also complaining about the seemingly inexhaustible sufferings there due to the ban. Almost all of them faced financial losses. Many had to return without completing treatment.

Benapole Checkpost Immigration OC Iqbal Ahmed told the news agency on Tuesday: "Usually five to seven thousand people on an average travel through this way daily. Now the number has halved."

Customs officer Mohammad Shafiullah said travel tax collected at the port dropped below half the what had been collected before the ban.

According to government data, 3,000 Bangladeshis travel to India daily for treatment, trade, tour and other reasons. The number of those travelling to India is 1.1 million annually. Despite allegations of trouble in getting visa, Bangladesh sends the second highest number of tourists to India.

Dhaka's Monisha Madal returned from India through Benapole on Tuesday. She said she suffered a great deal at buses, trains, hospitals, everywhere while trying to pay with the Rs 500 and 1000 notes.

"Women suffer the most. I had counted a huge loss while exchanging the notes. That's why I had to cut short my trip," she said. Old Dhaka's Joydeb Pal said he could not even buy water with these notes.Government hospitals in India are allowing the notes for now. But those who have gone to take treatment in private hospitals are facing hassles.

Moneychangers in Benapole and on the Indian side, Petrapole, are allegedly making a huge profit by paying Tk 600 for an Rs 1000 note and Tk 350 for an Rs 500 note.

HM Abul Bashar, director of Raja Badsha Moneychanger, and Akter Hossain, a representative of Trisha Moneychanger in Benapole, however, blamed 'illegal agents' at the borders.

Another report (AFP) adds: India announced new measures Thursday to allow farmers and marrying couples to withdraw more money from banks, as frustration mounted over a cash crisis triggered by the withdrawal of all high-value notes.

The shock move last week, which saw 85 per cent of the cash in circulation suddenly withdrawn, has led to huge queues forming outside banks as people rush to exchange old notes for new, and has thrown plans into disarray as the wedding season gets under way in the country of 1.2 billion people.

The government has placed a weekly limit of 24,000 rupees ($350) on withdrawals as banks struggle to cope with a shortage of cash and many ATMs run dry.

But Shaktikanta Das, secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, said families planning a wedding would now be able to withdraw up to 250,000 rupees in one go.

"Various representations were made to the government," Das told journalists in New Delhi. "(We) decided that for marriage ceremonies, up to 250,000 rupees will be permitted to be withdrawn from the bank account and it has to be drawn… from the father, mother or the person getting married." [Read More]



Source: The Financial Express