Vijaya Laxmi Tripura Former Prime Minister of Sweden, Carl Bildt in an oped wrote, “Angry American voters, who feel slighted by the Washington establishment have had their say.” Mr. Bildt wrote, “One thing we already know is that authoritarian rulers around the world can rest easier. They will not hear any more harsh words from [...]

The post How will be the Donald Trump Era? appeared first on Weekly BLiTZ.

[Read More]



—–

Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings