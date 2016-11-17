Experts seek BBS data in public domain

Researchers and experts at a seminar Thursday said data compiled by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) are not easily accessible and available for use by common people as well as professionals.

They also noted that there is a dearth of deeper analysis and qualified researchers for doing advanced research in the country whom the BBS can provide training.

They urged the BBS to make its data available in public domain for common citizens' use, arrange internship for graduate students, launch linkage between respondents for some sensitive issues like women empowerment, establish a research data centre at university level, make publications affordable and produce and make available quality and timely data.

The observations were made at the seminar on 'Usage of Statistics in Bangladesh' at the BBS conference hall. The BBS and the Statistics Sweden (SCB) jointly organised the seminar.

Statistics and informatics division (SID) secretary KM Mozammek Hoq was present as the chief guest while Ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh Johan Frisell as special guest.

BBS director general Mohammad Abdul Wazed chaired the seminar.

The SCB has been preparing a three-year cooperation framework with the BBS in four areas - management, statistical method, gender and environmental statistics and environmental-economic accounting. But it could not be known whether it will be technical cooperation only or in the form of financial support.

In a panel discussion, Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) research director Rushidan Islam wondered what will happen to her if she retires and starts independent research as BBS data is not easily accessible for researchers like her.

She suggested that there should be good interface and interaction between the BBS and users of data. The BBS should not feel offended if anyone talks about the quality of their data.

Ms Islam said data should be made available on the website free of cost as soon as the final report is ready keeping a continuous process of dialogue.

ICDDR,B researcher Dr Tabassum Ahmed said people do not have access to the BBS data. She alleged that someone seeking BBS data should be very important himself or herself or needs to have very important contacts to get access.

She suggested that the reports should be easily available on the website and publications should be affordable.

A professor of population science department of Dhaka University said graduate students are the users of statistics but only 10-30 per cent data are accessible for them.

He said there is an acute shortage of high quality researchers whom BBS and other partner organisations can provide training.

Speaking on the observations, Mr Abdul Wazed said dialogue between users and data producer is very important.

He claimed they take comments of professionals and hold meetings at every stage.

He said the BBS now can give 5.0 per cent of its data. But students can have data access for free. Customised data is available in a software.

Mr Mozammel Hoq said achieving the targets of 7th Five Year Plan (2016-2020) and sustainable development goals (SDGs) 2016-2030 simply depends on timely dissemination of statistics.

"We need to have strong synergy among ministries/divisions/departments/ NGOs and development partners for proper implementation and monitoring of the 7th FYP and SDGs," he said.

msshova@gmail.com



Source: The Financial Express