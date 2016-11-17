Border patrol strengthened along Myanmar frontier

Bangladesh has strengthened border patrol along the frontier with Myanmar to halt the exodus of Rohingya Muslims from Rakhine state fleeing Myanmarese persecution.

A BGB official has said that the Border Guard Bangladesh personnel enhanced security along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Cox’s Bazar and Bandarban districts to stop intrusion of Rohingya fleeing persecution by authorities in Myanmar.

Three platoon troops were sent to Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf border on Wednesday afternoon, BGB Teknaf-2 Battalion Commander Lt Col Abu Zar Al Jahid said.

Besides deploying additional troops, a programme was launched to raise awareness among the people along the border against Rohingya intrusion, says bdnews24.com.

Reuters has reported that Myanmar Army confirmed death of 130 Rohingya in recent drives responding to coordinated attacks on three border posts on October 9 that killed nine police officers.

The news agency said hundreds were trying to flee to Bangladesh by crossing the Naff River.- bz

Source: The Financial Express