US stocks end higher

US stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Dow registering its fourth consecutive record high close as tech stocks rebounded and energy stocks were boosted by a sharp rise in oil prices.

The Dow Jones industrial average extended its rally to seven days after it turned positive in late trading, while oil futures continued their rise and investors kept piling into technology stocks.

The technology sector was the S&P's biggest gainer, closing up 1.3 per cent in a partial rebound from its 3.0 per cent decline since Donald Trump's shock victory on Nov. 8.

The S&P's energy index was the next biggest driver, with a 2.7 per cent rise.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 54.37 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 18,923.06, the S&P 500 gained 16.19 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 2,180.39.

The Nasdaq Composite added 57.23 points, or 1.1 per cent, to 5,275.62.

Tech giants Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet provided the biggest boost to the Nasdaq, and along with Apple Inc, were the top drivers for the S&P 500.

Oil giant Exxon Mobil rose 1.8 per cent, also contributing to the S&P's rise.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.65-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.45-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 37 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 173 new highs and 32 new lows.

About 8.4 billion stocks changed hands on U.S. exchanges, lighter than Monday's volume but well above the 7.8 billion average for the last 20 sessions, according to a news agency report.

-SRS- [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express