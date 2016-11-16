The UK inflation slipped unexpectedly in October, but Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned higher prices are on the way.

Annual consumer price inflation weakened to 0.9 per cent in October from 1.0 per cent in September.

But Carney pointed to strong factory-price inflation that probably marks the "first stage" of the impact of the decline in sterling.

The sterling is down around 20 per cent against the dollar since Britain's June 23 vote to leave the European Union.

The cost of materials and oil for factories showed the biggest monthly jump since records started in 1996, leaping by 4.6 per cent in October alone.

And prices for goods leaving factories rose by 2.1 per cent on the year, the biggest increase since April 2012.

The BoE forecasts that inflation will rise to about 2.7 per cent around this time next year.

Inflation expectations around the world have also surged in the last week, driven by US President-elect Donald Trump's plans to increase government spending in the world's biggest economy, according to a news agency report.

-SRS- [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express