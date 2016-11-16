Two schoolgirls commit suicide after ‘harassment’

Two teenage girls reportedly hanged themselves together at Shahpur in Charghat upazila of the Rajshahi district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Shampa, 13, daughter of Muktar Ali, and Barna, 13, daughter of Nazmul Haque Nazu of the area. Both were Class-VII students at Katakhali Belghoria Abdus Sattar High School of the area.

Locals said Shampa and Barna killed themselves from a ceiling fan with a single scarf at Shampa’s house in the afternoon after they returned from a coaching centre.

On information, police recovered the bodies, said officer-in-charge of Matihar Police Station Humayun Kabir.

Meanwhile, family members claimed that both the girls left a ‘suicide note’ ‘explaining the reasons why they took the extreme step’.

Quoting the ‘suicide note’, Barna’s elder sister Nupur said a local boy, Munna, used to harass her sister while one Biplab Master used to tease Shampa.

However, the OC said they were investigating the incident; according to a news agency.

- TM



Source: The Financial Express