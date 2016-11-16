Police name Jakarta governor in blasphemy case

Indonesian police have named Jakarta's governor, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, as a suspect in a blasphemy investigation, the BBC reports on Wednesday.

Popularly known as "Ahok", he is accused of insulting the Koran while campaigning in governorship elections.

Purnama is a Christian from the Chinese ethnic minority and the first non-Muslim to lead the city in 50 years.

The case has prompted fears of a rise in tensions in the largely Muslim country.

About 0.10 million (100,000) hardline Muslims staged a protest earlier this month in Jakarta calling for his resignation and prosecution. However, he is largely popular for his hardline stance against corruption and reformist policies.

He was appointed governor of Jakarta after his predecessor, Joko Widodo, became president. Purnama is now seeking a second term.

In 1998, a wave of anti-Chinese sentiment led to mobs looting and burning Chinese-owned shops and houses. Ethnic Chinese make up about 1per cent of Indonesia's population of 250 million people.

- TM [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express