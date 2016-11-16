Four DU students get scholarship

Four students of Dhaka University (DU) have been awarded ‘Mustafizur Rahman Khan–Saleha Khanam Memorial Scholarship’ for their outstanding academic results in MBA and MSS examinations held in 2014.

The award recipients are — Khaled Bin Amir and Monija Khatun from Banking and Insurance Department and Ali Ahsan Zonaed and Rawshan E Fatima from Women and Gender Studies Department.

DU Vice-chancellor Prof Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique distributed the scholarships among the four students at a function at the VC’s lounge on Tuesday.

Social Sciences Faculty Dean Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed, Business Studies Faculty Dean Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, DU Treasurer Prof Dr M Kamal Uddin and donor of the trust fund Prof Mahfuza Khanam were, among others, present at the programme, according to a news agency report.

Source: The Financial Express