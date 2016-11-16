Fire at Savar medicine factory

A fire broke out at a medicine factory at Dhamrai in Savar upazila on Tuesday night.

Sources at the Fire Service and Civil Defence said the fire erupted on the ground floor of Acme Laboratories at Tulivila around 9:15pm and soon engulfed its other floors.

On information, eight firefighting units rushed to the spot and were working to put out the flame till filing of this report around 12:00am, reports a news agency.

It is still not clear what caused the fire.

- TM



Source: The Financial Express