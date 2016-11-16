Female teacher ‘kills self’

A female college teacher reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Hakkani Housing Society of Joydebpur are in the city on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Afsana Akter, 35, wife of Mafiz Uddin, a resident of Shripur upazila. She was a lecturer of the Management Department at Quazi Azim Uddin College in the city.

Afsana used to live in a rented apartment at a five-storey building in Hakkani Housing Society.

Sub-inspector of Joydebpur Police Station Atiqur Rahman said the inmates of the building informed police as they didn’t find any response from Afsana’s apartment despite repeated calls on Tuesday noon.

Later, police came to the spot in the night and recovered the hanging body of Afsana breaking open the door of the apartment, the SI added.

The body was sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for autopsy; according to a news agency.

- TM



Source: The Financial Express