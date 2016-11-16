Asian stocks mostly higher 

Asian stock markets were mostly higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as investors awaited more policy details from US president-elect Donald Trump.

Prices of oil turned fell back after an overnight rally.

Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.1 per cent to 17,865.61 and South Korea's Kospi gained 0.7 per cent to 1,981.80. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.6 per cent to 22,461.60.

China's Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.1 per cent to 3,202.62. Australia's S&P/ASX added 0.1 per cent to 5,330.40, while markets in Taiwan, Singapore and Southeast Asia were stronger.

Oil prices rallied overnight on hopes that OPEC members would agree to lower output when they meet later this month. But they fell back during Asian trading hours.

Benchmark US crude fell 15 cents to $45.66 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract closed up $2.49, or 5.7 per cent, to $45.81 per barrel on Tuesday.

Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 12 cents to $46.83 a barrel in London.

US stocks finished higher on Tuesday as a rally in the oil markets pushed energy companies higher. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.3 per cent to 18,923.06.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 0.7 per cent to 2,180.39 and the Nasdaq composite added 1.1 per cent to 5,275.62.

The dollar strengthened to 108.99 yen from 108.94 yen while the euro rose to $1.0749 from $1.0731, according to a news agency report.

-SRS- [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express