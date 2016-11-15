Supermoon lighting up sky

The brightest moon in almost 69 years is lighting up the sky in a treat for star watchers around the globe.

The phenomenon known as the supermoon has reached its most luminescent in North America before dawn on Monday. It will reach its zenith in Asia and the South Pacific on Monday night. Across the international dateline in New Zealand, it will reach its brightest after midnight on Tuesday local time.

The moon orbits the Earth in an oval shape. The moon will be at its brightest this week because it is coming closer to the Earth along its elliptical orbit than at any time since January 1948. The supermoon will also bring stronger than usual high tides, followed by plunging low tides the next morning.

Viewers can expect to see a moon about 14 per cent larger in diameter and about 30 per cent brighter than when it's at its furthest distance from the earth. It won't be as big and bright again for another 18 years. – agencies

bz

[Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express