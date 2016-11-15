MCCI projects export, import, remittance to rise in Nov, Dec

The country's export, import and remittance are expected to rise in November and December of the current fiscal year (2016-17), according to a projection of the MCCI.

The Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Dhaka, in its review on 'Economic Situation in Bangladesh for July to September 2016' said export earnings are expected to reach $3.07billion and $3.30 billion in November and December respectively.

Imports for November and December are to increase to $4.89 billion and $5.07 billion respectively, it said.

It is assumed that the relatively calm political situation that currently prevails will continue in the second quarter of the present fiscal year (Q2 of FY17), the chamber said, adding, "Therefore, exports and imports can be expected to increase."

"Remittances may increase with new opportunities for job creation in the Middle East and South-East Asia," it added.

The foreign exchange reserve will fall somewhat in November due to payment to the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) against imports, it said.

Export earnings in Q1 of FY 17 increased by 4.12 per cent to $8.07 billion from $7.75 billion in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Improvements in the safety standards in the readymade garment (RMG) sector and peaceful political situation perhaps contributed to the growth of exports, it said adding export earnings, however, fell 9.69 per cent short of the strategic target of $8.94 billion.

According to the chamber, the overall exports growth was largely dependent on the RMG sector which earned $6.66 billion or 82.51 per cent of the total exports in Q1 of FY 17 registering a 3.53 per cent growth from $6.43 billion in Q1 of FY16.

Source: The Financial Express