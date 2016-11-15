LifeProof announces FRE for iPhones

FRE for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus select colour are now available at LifeProof.asia.

"LifeProof helps you get the most out of your iPhone and our latest designs incorporate some exciting changes that make the user experience the best we've ever delivered," said LifeProof CEO Jim Parke. "Apple has set the bar high with these iPhones, and we're helping bring it to places you've never before thought possible."

"For those looking for the best in screenless waterproof technology, NÜÜD for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are also coming soon," said a statement.

LifeProof allows smartphone users to dive head-first into the action at a moment's notice. The super slim designs are waterproof to 6.6 feet, drop proof to 6.6 feet, dirt proof and snow proof. FR? features a built-in screen protector, while NÜÜD leaves the screen uncovered for the truest touchscreen experience. [Read More]



Source: The Financial Express