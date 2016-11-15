BB seeks banks\’ help to revamp receding remittance inflows

The central bank urged top 30 remittance-recipient banks to go all-out to revamp ebbing remittance inflow, apparently following World Bank’s pessimistic projection.

Officials said the Bangladesh Bank (BB) instructions came at a meeting with the managing directors (MDs) and chief executive officers (CEOs) of the banks at the central bank headquarters in Dhaka Monday after a review of the situation. BB Deputy Governor SK Sur Chowdhury was in the chair.

Sources said the central bank moved as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had noted with concern downward projection of the inflow of remittances by the World Bank for the current calendar year.

The multilateral development-financing agency has projected the flow of inward remittance down at US$14.9 billion by the end of 2016 instead of any growth over the $15.39 billion received a year ago, according to the central bank officials.

“We’ve asked the top executives of the banks for taking effective measures that will help bring positive impact on the flow of inward remittance right from next month,” Mr. Sur Chowdhury told reporters after the meeting.

The meeting discussed issues like latest trend in inward remittance, demand-supply situation on the US dollar and the exchange rate of the local currency against the greenback on the open market, better known as kerb market.

Besides, any new leakage in channelling small-sized remittances through non-bank channels came up for discussion.

A high-powered committee, comprising representatives from the BB, bkash, Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) and Dutch-Bangladesh Bank Limited (DBBL), has already been formed to look into such leaks, the BB officials said.

The central bank is now scrutinising transaction partners at agent level of mobile financial service providers in this connection.

At the meeting, the bankers urged the BB to bring down the amount of security deposit for drawing arrangement to US$ 10,000 from the existing level of $25, 000, according to the bankers and BB officials.

Currently, 29 exchange houses operating across the globe have set up 1160 drawing arrangements abroad to expedite the inflow of foreign currencies from the wage earners.

Also discussed at the meeting was appointment of agents abroad to facilitate augmenting the inward flow of remittances.

The top bankers have been asked to take initiatives to build mass awareness both at home and abroad for sending expatriates’ hard-earned money through legal channels instead of the illegal “hundi” system.

The meeting reviewed the falling trend in inward remittance recently for slower development activities in the Middle East, passing through unsettling unrest for quite long now.

The overall development activities in the Middle-Eastern countries are squeezing gradually because of rock-bottom prices of fuel oils on the global market, according to the BB officials.

Source: The Financial Express