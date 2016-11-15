Atiur puts thrust on digitisation to address business challenges

Former Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr Atiur Rahman has emphasised the need for continued focus on digitisation to ensure transparency and efficiency for addressing the challenges of doing businesses in Bangladesh.

He also stressed on further social innovations to face the growing challenges of trade barriers reemerging globally.

He put forward the suggestions at a special talk on "Bangladesh: Silicon Valley of Financial Inclusion" at the Institute of South Asian Studies of National University of Singapore Monday, said a press release.

Dr Atiur invited think-tanks in Asia to bring together the regulators, both former and current, and innovative practitioners of Asia to know from each other's success stories and challenges as a way forward.

He provided a practitioner's narrative of breakthrough in the financial sector amid a 'new mediocre' world that is experiencing not even half of Bangladesh's long spell of stable growth trajectory.

He said financial Inclusion involving ways to access and use of financial products and services could be effective for enabling policy environment and technology-driven innovations.

"Yet Bangladesh needs financial inclusion for navigating domestic multiple transitions and unprecedented global shocks."

He pointed out that the central bank of Bangladesh played a developmental role by instituting a supportive regulatory framework for including the poor and small plus medium entrepreneurs who benefitted immensely from the newly introduced technologies and business models.

Bangladesh has also become a role model for strategically leveraged and managed digitisation for increasing efficiency, meeting market gaps and needed price discovery with necessary support from the central bank, he said.

Chairing the discussion, former RBI Governor Dr Subbarao, a fellow of the Institute, appreciated Dr Atiur's pioneering many financial inclusion strategies during his tenure as Bangladesh Bank governor.

bdsmile@gmail.com [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express