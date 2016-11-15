Anti-Trump protests continue: Abolition of electoral college system demanded

Since the election of Donald J Trump as president on November 08, the situation throughout the United States has become tense and calamitous. It all started from mass demonstrations against the president-elect on November 09 and countrywide protests entered the fifth day on Sunday, November 13. The protesters even vandalied the headquarters of the Republican Party in Virginia. Slogans were raised against the electoral college system as well.

This writer had talks with professors of some universities in the US. The impression that he received was that a tense atmosphere has also been prevailing in universities. Staff members of the universities, particularly Hispanics, got scared. They were reportedly seeking advice from professors. The present tense atmosphere exists because of the Republican presidential nominee's inflammatory speeches during the election campaigns. Donald Trump twittered on Thursday: "Just had very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair." On November 11, one person was shot at by the police in Portland when anti-Donald Trump demonstrations turned violent.

A spokesperson of Washington-based Council on American Islamic Relation (CARE) said a tremendous level of fear prevails in the country. Hate crimes are reportedly taking place from coast to coast. The police are reportedly investigating a wave of alleged hate crimes against Hispanics, black people and Muslim women wearing Muslim dresses or hijabs.

Michael Moore, a filmmaker, is in favour of dismantling electoral college system which has brought Trump to power despite losing in popular votes. He said:"You live in a country where a majority of its citizens have said they believe there's climate change, they believe women should be paid the same as men, they want a debt-free college education, they do not want us invading countries, they want a raise in the minimum wage and they want a true universal health care system. None of that has changed." This means the country lacks the strong liberal leadership to make that happen. Political leadership in the Democratic Party has failed to achieve success in spite of the opportunity offered by Trump. The Democratic Party is in fact rudderless.

Having seen chaos and protest demonstrations around the country, President Barack Obama called for national unity. He was addressing a function to mark Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery on November 11.The President was on record as saying hard-fought political campaigns often lay bare disappointments across the nation.

The American instinct has never been to find isolation in opposite corners. He added it is time to find strength in common creed, to forge unity from great diversity and to sustain that strength and unity even when it is hard. But, protest demonstrations continue all over America in spite of appeal by President Obama for national unity.

In American history, series of demonstrations by Americans from different strata of society are unprecedented. Slogans for abolition of electoral college system have been raised. Several thousands have signed petition to the Congress to drop the system. As Trump is making progress to build a transitional team to take over administration from the Democrat President on January 20 next year.

Having seen debacle of the Democratic Party, a former chairman of the party Dr. Howard Dean has expressed his desire to take over as party chairman . During his tenure both houses of the Congress plus presidency went to the Democratic Party.

The writer is a retired diplomat from Bangladesh.

amjad.21@gmail.com

Source: The Financial Express