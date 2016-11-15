‘Greater coordination’ to help attain SDGs

Experts underscored on Monday the need for greater coordination among the government, civil society members and rights groups to address issues including trafficking and rights violation against women migrants to help attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

They also called for creating awareness among outbound job-seekers and enhancing their skills.

They made the observations at a dialogue on "Building Awareness and Promoting Advocacy on SDGs and Migration for Inclusive Development" held at the Uddipan Conference Hall, Dhaka.

INAFI Bangladesh Foundation, WARBE Development Foundation and UDDIPAN jointly under the platform of Bangladesh Civil Society Coordination Committee (BCSCC) on Global Forum on Migration and Development (GFMD) 2016 organised the dialogue.

Chairman of the Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad attended the dialogue as the chief guest. Executive Director of INAFI Asia, Bangladesh Atiqun Nabi was the keynote speaker of the dialogue.

The programme was also addressed, among others, by Deputy Chief of Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment K M Ali Reza, Regional Advisor, Migration and Development, South and South-East Asia of Swiss Agency for Development and Coordination Shabari Nair and Deputy Chief of Mission of International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Abdusattor Esoev (IOM) and Executive Director of Uddipan Emranul Haque Chowdhury.

Speaking on the occasion, Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad said human trafficking, cheating by brokers, oppression against migrants and problem of lack of required skills must be mitigated to promote migration.

"I think all concerned authorities should be more committed so that migrants of the country can be more skilled and they can lead their life with dignity," he added.

Mr K M Ali Reza said they are tirelessly working to solve the existing problems of migrants.

"We are going to set up some support centres so that migrant workers can get prompt service," he added.

[Read More]



Source: The Financial Express