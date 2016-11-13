Smart City Hackathon organised in city

The country's first ever 36-hour-long Smart City Hackathon was held in Dhaka on Friday and Saturday.

The First Smart City Hackathon, jointly organised by Preneur lab and Grameenphone’s innovation center White Board, was inaugurated on Friday. Grameenphone CMO Yasir Azman, CTO Medhat ELHusseiny, Nick Beresford, Director, UNDP and Khairul Islam, Country Manager of WaterAid were present.

Addressing the programme, speakers said the youths will try to solve the existing problems of Dhaka city through their innovative thinking at the Smart City Hackathon.

The objective of this hackathon is to identify talents and provide them proper guidance and resources so that they can turn their ideas into reality and use those projects in the development of the country, they added, according to a news agency. - bz

Source: The Financial Express