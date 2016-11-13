Problems of development project execution

It is certainly disconcerting that the execution rate of the annual development programme (ADP) remains at a poor level of 14 per cent in the first four months of the current fiscal year (FY). Against this backdrop, the World Bank (WB) and the Bangladesh government officials exchanged views last week about how to speed up implementation of WB-aided development projects. However, there is nothing unusual about such discussions. The two sides had undertaken similar exercises on a number of occasions in the past. But the situation on the ground has remained unchanged. Yet then, the latest review carried more significance since the WB discussed in particular seven on-going projects for which the bank had committed assistance worth more than $2.0 billion.

At the review meeting, the WB reportedly highlighted the need on the part of the government to ease the existing complex project approval and fund release process. In turn, the government pressed for the WB's expedited actions on the designing and scrutiny of the projects funded by it. The issues raised by both sides are quite old. Such problems have been slowing down the pace of execution of most aided development projects. This situation has led to the accumulation of over $22 billion worth of project assistance, mostly coming from the multilateral lenders, including among others, the WB, in the pipeline.

Old issues apart, the WB officials at the review meet drew attention to a recent amendment to the Public Procurement ACT (PPA) that, they felt, has all the potential to delay execution of development projects. The amendment in question makes it mandatory for the executing agency concerned to scrap bids if those were 10 per cent above or below the cost estimated by it. The reason for inserting the provision into the PPA, according to the Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU), is to stop the alleged misappropriation of public funds and help ensure minimum standard of project works. However, the fear expressed by the WB about the delay on account of the new provision cannot be dismissed outright.

Creation of the CPTU, along with the enactment of PPA and introduction of e-tendering, has helped ensuring transparency in government procurement, to some extent. Yet a section of suppliers and contractors of goods and services with the help of unscrupulous sections of public officials are still taking recourse to all possible foul means to create the scope for misappropriation or siphoning-off of government funds. e-tendering was supposed to reduce corruption in government procurement to the maximum possible extent. But that objective is yet to be fully achieved.

Financial irregularities in project execution and procurement of goods and services are still there. Some dishonest people involved in the process are proving themselves to be quite innovative in their bid to duck the e-tendering system. It is hard to say how far the government is serious about foiling their evil designs. Meanwhile, the planning and execution of the country's development projects continue to be plagued by a host of factors, starting from lack of capacity at the level of government agencies concerned down to the time-consuming exercise on the part of the multilateral lenders to clear projects funded by them. Unless all concerned demonstrate their genuine desire to improve the situation, the development administration would continue to falter.

[Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express