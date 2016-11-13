Installing 5000 new CCTV cameras

THE recent decision of Dhaka City Corporation North to install 5000 new CCTV cameras is a welcome move. The Mayor needs to be congratulated on it. We sincerely hope that the Mayor's announcement will be implemented soon. Dhaka city is known for its high crime rate place as the websites of international researchers bear testimony to that. The international organizations are seen discouraging people to visit Bangladesh or invest here. The Dhaka city is one of most densely populated cities of the world and the crime rate is also quite high in our city as compared to its population. The number of law enforcement members is also inadequate. The members of law enforcement agencies are not well trained and well equipped. In stead of blaming law enforcers only we should take pragmatic steps that they are well trained and well equipped to ensure improvement in the law and order situation. We have seen in the past, many sensational murders cases were uncovered because CCTV cameras were installed nearby. We should also adopt innovative ideas to solve the problem of traffic jam which is one of the worst in the world. Other problems can also be overcome similarly.

Roksana Sultana

Uttara, Dhaka

