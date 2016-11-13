Galloping corruption

LACK of transparency and accountability are the two most glaring spectacles in our society. The corruption graph instead of coming down is now showing an upward trend. The present government like any other past governments had promised to rein corruption, but very little progress has been achieved so far. We see in our neighbouring India, the Indian government is taking drastic steps like banning 500 and 1000 rupee notes to curb corruption. Even the Chinese government has taken stern action against the government employees who are found guilty of corruption. Our country is lagging behind because of prevailing corruption and our inability to contain it. We are trying to fill a jar which has many holes in it. All we need is to seal those holes to see better times ahead. We have achieved independence 45 years ago, but unfortunately true freedom is still eluding us. We cannot call ourselves truly independent, without being able to achieve economic freedom for our citizens.

Asma Ahmed

Basundhara, Dhaka

Source: The Financial Express