AL activists scuffle in Ctg during Quader\’s visit

Awami League Chittagong unit’s two rival factions engaged in a scuffle on their way to welcome the party’s secretary general Obaidul Quader in the port city on Saturday.

The brawl was reported on the first floor of the Chittagong Circuit House, just before a reception for Awami League (AL)’s newly appointed secretary general.

The brawl took place between supporters of South Chittagong District AL vice-president Motaherul Islam Chowdhury and Patia Upazila AL president Rashed Monowar.

Quader was on the same floor, but not present at the scene of the feud.

Witnesses say the two groups continued to exchange heated words and some of them were throwing punches at each other.

Motaherul said: “It wasn’t a big issue. After all, both sides were able to welcome the secretary general with flower bouquets.”

“It is a small matter,” he added. “Sometimes such things happen in a political party.”

“We went to present flowers to the general secretary,” said Rashed, who heads the Patia Upazila AL. “There was some ‘side talk’.”

“Motaherul Islam’s followers manhandled one of our group. This led to a bit of a heated exchange between our people, but we were both able to present flowers to the secretary general,” he said.

Rashed said he brought up some problems of the AL’s Upazila chapter to the visiting secretary general.

“We told him we are unable to organise events in the area, but he did not offer any opinion on the matter,” according to a news agency. – bz

—–

Source: The Financial Express