26 killed, scores injured in Pakistan shrine blast

An explosion on Saturday at a Muslim shrine in southwestern Pakistan left at least 25 people killed and scores injured, local officials say.

Hashim Ghalzai, a local district commissioner, said that the toll was based on initial reports, and could rise further.

The blast occurred at Shah Noorani shrine, located in Baluchistan province, about 100km (62 miles) north of Karachi on Saturday evening. It took place while hundreds of people were inside, said Ghalzai.

Dozens of wounded people were being moved to the nearby town of Hub and to Karachi, rescue official Hakeem Nasi said.

The government dispatched 25 ambulances from Hub to the shrine, said Akbar Harifal, provincial home secretary for Baluchistan.

"Every day, around sunset, there is a dhamaal (ritual dance) here (Shah Noorani shrine), and there are large numbers of people who come for this," said Nawaz Ali, the shrine's custodian, according to Reuters. – bz

[Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express