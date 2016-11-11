Youth tortured brutally on theft charge

A young man was brutally tortured allegedly by some locals over a theft charge in Sharsha upazila of Jessore district on Thursday night.
The victim was identified as Liton Morol, 35, son of Ansar Ali Morol of Goyra village, according to a news agency report.
Witnesses said a group of people picked up Liton on charge of stealing fish from a water body and tortured him overnight.
Liton was later admitted to Jessore Medical College Hospital.
Maniruzzaman, offer-in-charge of Sharsha Police Station, said no complaint was lodged in this connection.
Source: The Financial Express
