Local people have recovered a touchstone-made statue from a graveyard at Jorardeul in sadar upazila of Munshiganj district.

Suraiya Jahan, nirbahi officer of the sadar pazila, said local people recovered the statue, weighing 20 kg, from the graveyard while digging a grave on Thursday morning.

The statue was handed over to the local administration, according to a news agency report.

-SRS- [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express