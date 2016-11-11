\’Drug peddler\’ gets life-term in Rajshahi

A Rajshahi tribunal has convicted a man and sentenced him to life term imprisonment for possessing drugs.

The convict was identified as Ashraful Alam, 23, son of Maksed Ali of Chapra area in Tanore upazila. The tribunal also fined him Tk 10,000.

According to the prosecution, a team of Puthia unit Narcotics Control Department in a drive arrested Ashraful Alam along with 35 bottles of Phensidyl from a bus on Rajshahi-Natore highway in Puthia upazila on March 13, 2015.

A case was then filed with Puthia Police Station.

After examining records and six witnesses, Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge AKM Shaheed Ahmed pronounced the verdict on Thursday; according to UNB.

- TM [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express