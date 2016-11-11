B\’baria attacks: Police nab four

Police nabbed four more people for their alleged involvement in recent attacks on Hindu community members in Nasirnagar upazila of Brahmanbaria.

Abu Jafar, officer-in-charge of Nasirnagar Police Station, said police conducted separate drives in different areas of the upazila on Thursday night and arrested the four.

A total of 78 people have so far been arrested in connection with the attacks on Hindu people.

On October 30, an unruly mob equipped with sharp weapons went berserk and demolished a number of Hindu temples and nearly 100 houses in Nasirnagar upazila following a rumour of a Facebook post demeaning the Holy Kaaba, according to a news agency report.

Source: The Financial Express