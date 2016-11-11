A consulate in Afghanistan attacked

A suicide bomber has rammed a truck into the German consulate in the Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif, killing at least two people, officials say.

Reports described a huge blast at the diplomatic mission followed by gunfire.

A hospital official said more than 80 people were hurt in the attack, which happened around 23:00 (18:30 GMT).

The Taliban says it carried out the attack in response to coalition air strikes earlier this month in Kunduz which killed civilians.

Nato is investigating the incident in the northern city, which happened when Afghan troops surrounded by Taliban militants called in air support.

Thirty civilians died in the fighting, many of them in the air strikes, local officials said.

The German diplomatic mission is in a walled compound in the centre of Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province.

Germany has nearly 1,000 troops in Afghanistan, most of them in Balkh province.

A Nato spokesman said there was "massive damage" to the consulate. Nato troops were on site and preparing to evacuate its personnel.

At least one car packed with explosives was rammed into the wall surrounding the compound, the spokesman said. Officials were also investigating whether a second car bomb was involved.

Reports on social media said helicopters were flying over the compound and ambulances rushing through the city.

The attack comes amid a worsening security situation in Afghanistan. Taliban militants came close to over-running Kunduz in October before being driven back, according to BBC News.

Source: The Financial Express