Taliban call on Trump to withdraw US troops

KABUL, Nov 9 (BBC): The Afghan Taliban called on US president-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan.
"Our message is that the Americans should draft a policy not to take away the independence and sovereignty of other nations. Most importantly they should withdraw all their troops from Afghanistan," the Taliban said in a statement in reaction to Trump's surprise election win. [Read More]
—–
Source: The Financial Express
Comments are closed. Please check back later.