One-third of Airtel employees opt for voluntary retirement

Almost one-third employees of Airtel Bangladesh have opted for voluntary retirement as merger of the Bangladesh operation of the Indian mobile operator and the country's third largest cell phone company Robi looms.

The two mobile operators are currently at the final stage of completing a long merger process which would put the combined entity under the name Robi, the second largest mobile operator in the country.

Earlier, all the employees of Airtel Bangladesh were given a choice to leave or to join Robi as per a Voluntary Retirement Scheme stipulated by the telecom regulator as part of the merger proposal of the two entities.

They were also given the deadline November 08, 2016 to apply for this VRS scheme.

However, the concerned officials told the FE on Wednesday that a total of 131 Airtel employees have finally opted for this scheme within the deadline.

"All the 396 permanent employees of Airtel were offered employment opportunity with the Robi out of which 265 employees have accepted the offer", Vice President of Robi Axiata Limited Ekram Kabir told the FE.

"The remaining 131 employees have chosen to avail the Voluntary Retirement Scheme", he added.

The process would take the total number of Robi employees to 1,653. Currently, 1,388 employees are working for Robi.

As per the VRS scheme, Airtel employees will receive gross salaries and gratuities of various amounts in accordance with their ranks and years of service.

Among the top officials availing the VRS scheme are Airtel Bangladesh Chief Executive Prasanta Das Sarma, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Ashraful H Chowdhury and Chief Service Officer Rubaba Dowla, Airtel sources said.

"The VRS was an excellent scheme as it gave the Airtel Bangladesh employees the choice to join the new entity or to pursue their career elsewhere", said Ashraful H Chowdhury, former Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of the company who himself opted for VRS.

Chowdhury, who worked with Airtel Bangladesh (formerly Warid) since 2006, said that he would now opt for a career with some investment or infrastructure projects.

According to Airtel Bangladesh sources, the mobile operator originally had around 450 employees, out of which 50 employees left the company during the last six months without availing the VRS scheme.

Wednesday was the last day at work for the Airtel employees who availed the VRS scheme. These employees are expected to receive all their dues within the next three or four days, insiders said.

Earlier on August 31, the High Court cleared the way for the proposed merger of the mobile operator Robi and Airtel. Later, the proposal also got the approval of the Prime Minister on August 01.

Upon completion of the merger process, Robi Axiata Ltd, Robi's parent company, will hold 68.3 per cent controlling stake in the combined entity while Airtel's parent company Bharti Airtel 25 per cent.

When it comes to spectrum, Robi currently holds 19.80 Mhz spectrum while Airtel owns 20 Mhz. Once merged, the combined spectrum of Robi and Airtel would be 30.80 Mhz which is still less than the largest spectrum share owned by Grameenphone's 32 Mhz.

mehdi.finexpress@gmail.com [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express