A function was held at the Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) Head Office at Dilkusha, in Dhaka on Tuesday when Mohammad Abdul Mannan, Managing Director and CEO of IBBL, and Dr. John Clemens, Executive Director of icddr,b signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

Islami Bank has agreed to provide over $1.0 million to support icddr,b, according to a statement.

This will cover the entire cost of icddr,b's hospital Nutrition Rehabilitation Unit for five years at $118,000 annually, and IBBL will additionally give $100,000 a year for research fellowships for icddr,b's junior Bangladeshi researchers.

icddr,b is a not-for-profit international health research organisation, which provides free-of-charge care to over 205,000 patients every year in three hospital sites. icddr,b relies entirely on donations to provide this essential service. The Nutrition Rehabilitation Unit cares for severely-malnourished and dangerously-ill children.

The Islami Bank's generosity will provide life-saving care for hundreds of children as well as guidance to parents on how to avoid future episodes of severe malnutrition.

A presentation from Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, Director, Nutrition and Clinical Services Division of icddr,b, demonstrated the remarkable recovery of a child who had been brought to the unit in a near-death state to full health after treatment in the Nutrition Rehabilitation Unit.

Dr Clemens explained that despite starting life as a cholera hospital and research site, the centre has now grown to be the world's leading health research organisation, employing over 4,000 people and working with prestigious universities and organisations across the world.

As well as continuing to work on diarrheal disease, the centre has over 350 research projects investigating areas ranging from Infectious Diseases, Non Communicable Diseases and Health Service and Population (including Climate Change) to Maternal & Child Health.

The medical and innovative inventions discovered at icddr,b impact health care both within Bangladesh and across the world.

After developing oral rehydration solution (ORS) in the 1960s to treat the symptoms of diarrhoeal disease, icddr,b carried out landmark studies demonstrating its life-saving potential.

This discovery has saved an estimated 50 million lives. icddr,b continues to provide new ways of saving and enhancing lives.

This is the first significant support by a Bangladeshi private entity for the Hospital and icddr,b's humanitarian and scientific mission.

The Islami Bank has a well developed Corporate Social Responsibility policy, supporting many of their own hospitals and social welfare projects which include Islami Bank Medical College, Rajshahi, Community Hospitals, Monoram: Islami Bank Crafts & Fashion Houses, Service Centres, Islami Bank Institutes of Technology, Islami Bank International School and College, Islami Bank Physiotherapy and Disabled Rehabilitation Centre, Centre for Development Dialogue and Bangladesh Sangskritik Kendra (Cultural Centre).



Source: The Financial Express