China to work with new US govt as Modi greets Trump

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Agencies): China said Wednesday it expected to make joint efforts with the new US government to maintain the sustained, healthy and stable growth of China-US relations to benefit people in both countries and across the world.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang made the remarks at a routine press briefing.

"We are closely following the final result of the US election," Lu said, calling for constructive efforts with the United States to promote world peace and stability.

China-US bilateral trade has brought benefits to the two countries, Lu said, adding that trade volume had surged from over 2 billion US dollars in the 1970s to more than 500 billion US dollars last year. China became the largest trading partner of the United States in 2015.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Wednesday his congratulations to Donald Trump for winning the US presidential election and thanked him for the "friendship" shown to India during the campaign.

"Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on being elected as the 45th US President," the leader of the world's largest democracy wrote on Twitter.

"We appreciate the friendship you have articulated towards India during your campaign, @realDonaldTrump."

Trump courted Indian-American voters in the run-up to election day and released a campaign advertisement in Hindi for Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

In the ad Trump adapted a catchphrase used by Modi in his successful 2014 run for India's top job-"Ab Ki Baar Trump Sarkaar," which translates into English as "This time a Trump government"-and said he was looking forward to working with the Indian leader.

Modi echoed that sentiment in another tweet on Wednesday, telling the US president elect:

"We look forward to working with you closely to take India-US bilateral ties to a new height."

Meanwhile Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated businessman Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election in a telegram on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"Putin expressed hope for joint work to restore Russian-American relations from their state of crisis, and also to address pressing international issues and search for effective responses to challenges concerning global security," the Kremlin said in a statement.



Source: The Financial Express