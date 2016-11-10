Automakers face a rougher road with Trump

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters): The election of Donald Trump as US president puts new pressure on automakers and other manufacturers that have become dependent on open trade with Mexico, and raises the risk they will face higher costs.

Automakers could also take a hit if instability in financial markets undercuts the confidence of consumers in the United States and other major markets at a time when growth in U.S. auto sales has stalled.

Investors sold off U.S. stocks and the dollar in reaction to Trump's unexpected win. Shares in Japanese automakers, which also rely on Mexico as a production hub for the U.S. market, slid as well, underperforming the benchmark Nikkei index, which fell 5 percent.

In afternoon Tokyo trade, shares in Toyota Motor Corp were down 6.5 pct, Nissan Motor Co Ltd was down 6.0 pct, while Honda Motor Co fell 7.8 pct. All three companies declined to comment.

Trump's promise to scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement and reject or renegotiate other trade opening deals resonated with voters in industrial states, even though many experts raised doubts that the 1994 NAFTA would be repealed.

Trump made an attack on the outsourcing of American auto jobs to Mexico a recurrent theme in his campaign, a message that rallied blue-collar workers while threatening to upend the business assumptions behind billions of dollars in planned investment by the auto industry.

In announcing his campaign in June 2015, Trump vowed to block Ford Motor Co from opening a new plant in Mexico and threatened to impose tariffs on cars it shipped back across the border. [Read More]



