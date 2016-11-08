US Stocks rally 

US stock markets rallied on Monday, along with the US dollar, after the FBI stood by its view that no criminal charges were warranted against Hillary Clinton over her email practices.

The news lifted a cloud over the Democrat's presidential campaign and gave it new momentum before Tuesday's US election.

The benchmark S&P 500 index rose more than 2.0 per cent. The index snapped a nine-day losing skid, its longest in more than 35 years, and posted its best daily performance in over eight months.

European stocks jumped and many of the safe-haven assets that had performed strongly last week.

Gold and US Treasury bond prices fell.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 371.32 points, or 2.08 per cent, to 18,259.6, the S&P 500 gained 46.34 points, or 2.22 per cent, to 2,131.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 119.80 points, or 2.37 per cent, to 5,166.17.

MSCI's all-country world index was last up 1.6 per cent, its best day since June 29. The index had closed at a four-month low on Friday.

Europe's index of the leading 300 shares closed 1.7 per cent higher, its strongest rally in nine weeks, with a 2.9 per cent rise in financials leading the way.

The dollar jumped 0.69 per cent against a basket of currencies after a 1.3 per cent drop last week.

Gold, which also rose every day last week to a one-month high above $1,300 an ounce, fell 1.8 per cent, its biggest drop since Oct. 4, to $1,280.94.

Bond prices retreated as risk appetite surged across the board. Benchmark 10-year notes were down 13/32 in price to yield 1.8279 per cent, up from 1.783 percent late on Friday, according to a news agency report.

Source: The Financial Express