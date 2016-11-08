Samsung offices raided in S Korea

South Korean prosecutors raided the offices of Samsung Electronics Co. early Tuesday morning amid allegations that the South Korean technology company gave money to Choi Soon-sil, a close friend of President Park Geun-hye, who has been accused of exerting influence over government affairs.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported prosecutors are looking into whether Samsung improperly provided financial assistance to Choi's daughter.

Samsung Electronics, reeling from a $5.4 billion profit hit after it was forced to discontinue its fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, said prosecutors visited its office but declined to comment further.

Prosecutors have been investigating an allegation that Samsung provided 2.8 million euros ($3.1 million) to a company co-owned by Choi and her daughter, who was previously a member of the South Korean national equestrian team, Yonhap reported.

Park Sang-jin, a Samsung Electronics president for corporate relations, is currently head of Korea Equestrian Federation. Yonhap said his office was part of the prosecutor's raid Tuesday morning. Park Sang-jin could not be reached for comment.

Prosecutors have already questioned a Samsung executive as part of the probe, according to a prosecution source.

Yonhap reported prosecutors were also raiding the offices of the Korea Equestrian Federation and the Korea Horse Affairs Association.

The Korea Equestrian Federation declined to comment on the report, and the Korea Horse Affairs Association did not immediately comment; according to agencies.

