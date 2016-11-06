Shobha Shukla Despite commitment from the governments to end tuberculosis (TB) by 2030 (one of the targets of Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs) the pace of TB decline casts serious doubts on eliminating TB in the next 14 years. The latest Global TB Report of the World Health Organization (WHO) has set the alarm bells [...]

The post We all can work, but together we win: Unite to #EndTB appeared first on Weekly BLiTZ.

[Read More]



—–

Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings