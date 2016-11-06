Stocks finished almost flat on Sunday, after remaining upbeat in the past three sessions, as risk-averse investors booked quick-profit on sector specific stocks.

Market insiders said some investors booked profit on stocks that saw substantial gain in the past few days while some took position in last hour trading on sector specific stocks, closing the market in flat zone.

Turnover, the important indicator of the market, came down to Tk 4.68 billion, which was 7.14 per cent lower than the previous day's turnover of Tk 5.04 billion, riding on Confidence Cement and Doreen Power.

Source: The Financial Express