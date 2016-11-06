MISL participates in Africa Islamic Finance Forum

Millennium Information Solution Ltd. (MISL), a subsidiary of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd recently participated in the Africa Islamic Finance Forum 2016, held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
The two-day event highlighted the prospects, opportunities and current trends in mature and new Islamic finance markets in Africa, said a statement.
The event was held by IFN in collaboration with the ICD and the IDB.
Mahmud Hossain, Managing Director of MISL, participated in the Panel Discussion on Day 1 as a Speaker. He was joined by Souleymane Diarassouba - President, Professional Association of Banks and Financial Institutions of Cote d'Ivoire, and Sylvie Sally Kinda Comopaore - Islamic Finance Project Manager, Groupe Coris Bank. The session, titled "Bringing Banking Innovation to Islamic Finance" was moderated by Nida Raza - Director and Head of Advisory, Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector.
As the Executive Partner, Millennium also had a booth during the two-day event. Other members of MISL attending this year's event were Moussa Dia, Executive Director of ITech Solutions, Official Partner of MISL in Senegal and Moinuddinul Islam, Senior Officer, Pre-Sales, MISL. [Read More]
—–
Source: The Financial Express
