Rain washes out 4th BPL T20 opener

The opening match of the 4th Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 Cricket between Rajshahi Kings and Comilla Victorians at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur has been abandoned without a ball being bowled due to continuous rain on Friday, reports UNB.

The match officials took the decision after re-inspecting the field at 4:50 pm.

After the inspection at 4:10 pm, the match officials decided the cutoff time for a curtailed five-over-a-side game to start it at 5:16 pm which was originally scheduled to start at 2:30 pm.

After the ill-fated match, both the team shared one point each.

Rajshahi Kings captain Darren Sammy won the toss and sent Mashrafe Bin Mortaza-led defending champion Comilla Victorians to bat first in the match.



Source: The Financial Express