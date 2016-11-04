Oil continues to decline for sixth straight day

SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (Reuters): Oil prices were on course for their sixth straight day of falls on Friday, dragged lower by a surge in US crude inventories, timid demand and doubts over the ability of producers to coordinate output cuts.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were at $46.21 per barrel at 0740 GMT (3:40 a.m. ET), down 14 cents from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down 9 cents at $44.57 a barrel.

The dips put crude on the longest losing run since June and, before that, since January, with Brent shedding almost 14 per cent since its recent peak in mid-October.

"The persistent market dynamic of softer demand and stronger supply will become a more dominant driver of prices as the impact of OPEC's verbal interventions begins to fade and expectations for coordinated cuts are readjusted," BMI Research said.

"We see a trading range of $43-53 per barrel leading oil markets into the new year and we maintain our forecasts of an average 55 per barrel and $53.5 per barrel for Brent and WTI respectively for 2017," it added.

Analysts said markets were also weighed down by traders pulling out money from futures ahead of the US presidential elections, which are seen as a risk to markets.

"I suspect the main drivers are that risk is being taken off the table ahead of next week's election," said Jeffrey Halley of OANDA brokerage in Singapore.

Beyond concerns ahead of the elections, traders said oil fundamentals were also weak, with US crude stocks surging, demand growth low, and doubts that the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producer Russia can agree on a meaningful output cut this month.

While oil production remains near records and inventories are high, British bank Barclays said demand growth was timid.



Source: The Financial Express