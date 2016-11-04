Forex mkt sees changes

Foreign exchange market saw changes in exchange rate. The exchange rate of the dollar is now BDT 78.45 in the inter-bank market as the local currency has depreciated. The central bank supported the industry by buying dollars from the banks. The average daily inter-bank USDBDT transaction volume was about USD 52.75 million against USD 69.69 million of the preceding week, according to the weekly analysis of Commercial Bank of Ceylon. Most of the banks kept their USD/BDT rates unchanged for customers this week. The USD/BDT selling rates for importers of major foreign and private banks was at 78.60-79.00, while USD buying rates from exporters were at 77.60-78.00. For non- commercial payments such as telegraphic transfer as donations, wage earners remittance, dollar drafts etc, the average T.T Buying rate was in the range of 76.5174-77.6745 while average T.T Selling rate was at 78.8395 on the last working day. USDBDT swap market in this week was active. The daily average volume of swap transaction was around USD 36.50 million. — Statement

Source: The Financial Express